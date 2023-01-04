PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $476.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,641. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after buying an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 400.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 164,981 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

