Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

KMB stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.95. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.