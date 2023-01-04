Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %
KMB stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.95. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.
Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
