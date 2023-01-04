Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Hershey Stock Down 2.0 %

HSY stock opened at $226.93 on Monday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.68.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

