Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.3 %

ALV stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

