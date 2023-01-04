Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Buy

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

