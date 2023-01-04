Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Buy

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 7.5 %
RYCEY stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.