Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

