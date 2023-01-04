Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s current price.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.54) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,367 ($28.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,362.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,258.47.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

