Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($42.55) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.70 ($46.49) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €30.14 ($32.06) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.91. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a one year high of €81.82 ($87.04).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.