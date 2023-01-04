Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.60 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €25.60 ($27.23) price target from Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 26th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €18.58 ($19.76) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.11.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

