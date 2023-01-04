Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €23.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.32) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Evonik Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

EVK opened at €18.58 ($19.76) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.11.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

