Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

BNR opened at €63.62 ($67.68) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($59.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.57.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

