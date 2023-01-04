Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.50 ($9.04) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.38) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.72) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CBK stock opened at €9.26 ($9.86) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.45. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.12). The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

