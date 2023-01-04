SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($123.40) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SAP opened at €98.51 ($104.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($133.40). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.65.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.