Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($148.94) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 184.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

SAE opened at €49.29 ($52.44) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.05. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1 year high of €137.40 ($146.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.91 million and a PE ratio of -11.24.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

