Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) received a €140.00 ($148.94) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 184.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

SAE opened at €49.29 ($52.44) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.05. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1 year high of €137.40 ($146.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.91 million and a PE ratio of -11.24.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.