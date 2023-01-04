Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) received a €1.60 ($1.70) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 57.22% from the company’s current price.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.91) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.70) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Ceconomy Price Performance

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €3.74 ($3.98) on Monday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.74 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of €8.00 ($8.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.74.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

