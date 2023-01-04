Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($37.23) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.70 ($37.98) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €23.31 ($24.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of €51.30 ($54.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.58.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.