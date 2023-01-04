SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares to Split on Thursday, January 12th

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 12th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 781,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 127,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 97,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 95,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter.

