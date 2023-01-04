SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, January 12th

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAX opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

