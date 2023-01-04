Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 9th (NASDAQ:ILAG)

Intelligent Living Application Group’s (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 9th. Intelligent Living Application Group had issued 5,060,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $20,240,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Intelligent Living Application Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Up 52.3 %
Shares of ILAG stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $26.40.
Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile
