Nano Labs Ltd’s (NYSEARCA:NA) Lock-Up Period To End on January 9th

Nano Labs’ (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 9th. Nano Labs had issued 1,770,000 shares in its IPO on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $20,355,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Nano Labs Stock Performance

Nano Labs stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nano Labs has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

