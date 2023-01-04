FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issued By HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMGN. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

IMGN opened at $4.77 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.00.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

