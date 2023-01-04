Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.82. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

