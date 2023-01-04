Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
NeuBase Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
Featured Stories
