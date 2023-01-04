B. Riley Comments on Augmedix, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.91.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Augmedix Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 577.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 31.6% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.