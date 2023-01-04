Brokers Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boralex to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.38.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$40.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 123.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.00 million.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

