Philip Austin Buys 14,777 Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) insider Philip Austin acquired 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £14,924.77 ($17,981.65).

Philip Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Philip Austin acquired 14,489 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,923.67 ($17,980.33).

Shares of ORIT opened at GBX 100 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.91. The firm has a market cap of £564.93 million and a PE ratio of 555.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

