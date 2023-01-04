Philip Austin Buys 14,777 Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) insider Philip Austin acquired 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £14,924.77 ($17,981.65).
Philip Austin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Philip Austin acquired 14,489 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,923.67 ($17,980.33).
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ORIT opened at GBX 100 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.91. The firm has a market cap of £564.93 million and a PE ratio of 555.56.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.
