FY2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.