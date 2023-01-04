Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Integer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Integer Trading Up 0.0 %

ITGR stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.17. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $88.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.15 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 6,370.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 34.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Integer by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.