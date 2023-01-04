FY2023 Earnings Estimate for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B&M European Value Retail’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.3 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.