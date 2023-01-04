The Walt Disney Company Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

