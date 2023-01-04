Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered by Analyst

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the software company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

ADBE opened at $336.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $564.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.15 and its 200 day moving average is $350.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

