41246 (APO.V) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (CVE:APO)

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 41246 (APO.V) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 41246 (APO.V)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

