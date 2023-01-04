B&G Foods, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $11.24 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in B&G Foods by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -135.71%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

