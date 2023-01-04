Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Decreased by Analyst

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Limoneira in a research note issued on Thursday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Limoneira’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Limoneira Stock Up 2.1 %

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 million, a PE ratio of -207.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.63. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -499.92%.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

