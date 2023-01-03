Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 467 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $456.50 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.37 and a 200 day moving average of $501.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

