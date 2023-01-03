Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 79,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $456.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

