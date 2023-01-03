Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 485 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

