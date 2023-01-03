Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 204,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,659,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 38,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.02 and a 200 day moving average of $288.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $402.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

