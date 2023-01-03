Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $136.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

