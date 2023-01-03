Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

