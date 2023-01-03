Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 29,989 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,989 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

