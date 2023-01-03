NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after buying an additional 80,540 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

