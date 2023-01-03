Versor Investments LP Has $1.90 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

