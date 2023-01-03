First Interstate Bank Sells 131,347 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,347 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

