Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 470,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

