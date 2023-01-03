iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

