Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADP opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

