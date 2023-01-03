Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

