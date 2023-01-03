Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 512,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,133,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.