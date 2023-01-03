Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 47.5% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

