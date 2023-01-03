Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.